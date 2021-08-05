ixigo acquires bus ticketing platform AbhiBus

“AbhiBus has built an innovative and high growth company with deep penetration on the supply side across state road transport companies (SRTCs) and private bus operators and on the demand side, as the dominant bus ticketing brand in several Indian states. By leveraging our combined user base, multi-modal transportation capabilities, tech resources and travel domain expertise we will be able to enhance the experience of millions of travellers in India every day," Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, co-founders, ixigo said in a joint statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}