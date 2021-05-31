Jai Kisan raises $30 Mn in Series A funding

“With the quality of our investors and quantum of capital we are excited for the next phase of growth and changing the way rural India accesses financial services. Despite the pandemic’s multiple waves, we have seen stellar growth on our top line and bottom line while ensuring robust portfolio quality. The resilience of our farmers, partners and the entire rural sector keeps us motivated to create significant impact by further disruption in the space" saidArjun Ahluwalia, co-founder and chief executive officer, Jai Kisan.