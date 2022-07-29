Jai Kisan snags $50 mn in first close of Series B funding round

Founded in 2017 by Arjun Ahluwalia and Adriel Maniego, Jai Kisan is building a full-stack financial services platform for rural individuals and businesses. Its app -- Bharat Khata -- helps rural businesses digitise transactions and capture insights into the financial needs of customers. Bharat Khata has 100,000 businesses on its app, it said. Jai Kisan has also implemented its low-cost farmer financing at point-of-sale (POS) that helps complete loan journey within 10 minutes. Jai Kisan claims that it has facilitated over $220 million credit on an annualised basis and recorded a 4x growth within 12 months.