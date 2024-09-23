Japan warns Russia over violating airspace, fires flares for first time

Japanese jet fighters fired warning flares at a Russian military reconnaissance plane that violated Japan’s airspace on Monday, the first time Tokyo has taken such an aggressive stance against incursions of its airspace mostly carried out by Moscow.

A Russian IL-38 patrol plane entered Japanese airspace three times between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time Monday as it flew over waters off Rebun Island, the northernmost part of Japan’s major Hokkaido island, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said.

Tokyo has lodged an “extremely stern protest" with Moscow for the violation, Hayashi added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Russian military has increasingly operated around Japan in recent years, engaging in exercises with the Chinese military as Moscow and Beijing forge deeper ties against the West and its allies.

The Russian and Chinese navies set out at the weekend to conduct naval exercises with warships in the Sea of Japan, to repel an attack by a simulated enemy from the air, water and underwater, according to state news agency RIA. Earlier this month, the two navies also carried out naval drills described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as necessary to counter the U.S. in the Pacific.

On Monday, Japan’s air force scrambled F-15 and F-35 jet fighters in response to the first airspace violation, and the jets began firing flares during the third one-minute incursion by Russia around 3:42 p.m.

It was the first time Japan’s air force has fired flares since it started deploying only defensive measures against airspace violations in 1958.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said the air force took the action only after issuing warnings to “the opponent." He refused to comment when asked if the Russian patrol plane was flying with other Russian aircraft. The plane wasn’t undertaking particularly dangerous actions, he said.

Since the days of the Soviet Union, Russian military aircraft have been the most frequent violators of Japan’s airspace, according to Japanese government figures. Out of 48 airspace violations, some 44 were carried out by the Soviet Union or Russia, Japan said. Most of the rest were conducted by China, and one by Taiwan, according to the defense minister.

Last month, a Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft flew into Japanese airspace for about two minutes above Danjo island, west of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu, the first such violation by a Chinese military plane.

Also on Monday, four Russian warships, including two destroyers and two frigates, sailed through the Soya Strait in the Sea of Japan, together with four Chinese warships, including two missile destroyers, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry. The strait, also known as La Pérouse Strait, divides the Russian island of Sakhalin from Hokkaido. In 2022, a Chinese and Russian fleet together sailed around Japan and conducted a joint exercise in the East China Sea.

Kate Vtorygina contributed to this article.

