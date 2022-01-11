Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, others invest $47 mn in DMI Finance

New Delhi-based DMI Finance was founded in 2008 by former Citigroup executives Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj C Singh, and has been in the real estate financing space for over a decade. It is the non-banking financial company (NBFC) of the DMI Group, and has been lending since 2009. It provides personal loans, lines of credit, buy now pay later (BNPL), OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) financing and MSME loans.