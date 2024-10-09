Companies
Wealth platform Jar sees hope in e-commerce, adds jewellery retailing to line-up
Mansi Verma 5 min read 09 Oct 2024, 05:02 PM IST
SummaryJar has also paused its P2P lending-investment product Jar Plus, six months after it rolled it out in phases to users.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tiger Global-backed wealth platform Jar has ventured into e-commerce, hoping to add another string to its bow as it pursues sustainable growth and attempts to trim losses.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less