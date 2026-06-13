Grandma’s recipe and a ‘Jar of Love’: How a Hyderabad couple turned their last ₹1,300 into a ₹3.3 crore business

In March 2020, as the first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown brought India to a sudden, grinding halt, Monica and her partner, Partheshwar, found themselves staring at a bleak future.

Parth, who had taken a career break following his father's passing, saw his break indefinitely extended. Monica, a practising lawyer, suddenly found her client cases suspended and her income completely dried up.

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As their collective savings evaporated, the couple was left with exactly ₹1,300 in cash. Driven by sheer necessity, they took a desperate gamble on an old family secret: a traditional, oil-based chicken pickle recipe handed down by a friend's grandmother.

Five years later, that desperation has transformed into a thriving bootstrapped Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) meat condiment empire — Spicy Chicken Pickle. At its peak in fiscal year 2024-25, the brand clocked an astonishing ₹3.3 crore in revenue.

More importantly, the business built a microeconomy of resilience, employing a dedicated production workforce composed entirely of local women.

Here's how an accidental lockdown pivot turned a “Jar of Love” into a blueprint for profitable, community-led entrepreneurship:

₹ 1,300 gamble “We were basically left income-less with no future in sight,” Monica told LiveMint, reflecting on the panic of early 2020. “Parth looked at me and asked, ‘Shall we try selling your chicken pickle?’”

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For years, Monica had been making small batches of a traditional Andhra-style chicken pickle for herself. It was a recipe she had meticulously learned and tweaked from a 90-year-old grandmother.

Whenever she made it, friends and family would completely empty her jars within a single night. But cooking for friends is vastly different from building a commercial business—especially when your entire startup capital is a single ₹1,300 note.

With no access to commercial machinery or wholesale supply chains during the strict curfew, the duo bought whatever raw ingredients they could find at local mom-and-pop stores.

They returned home and spent 12 gruelling hours hand-grinding spices using a traditional stone mortar and pestle. From that initial investment, they yielded exactly 4 kilograms of chicken pickle. Lacking professional packaging equipment, they packed the portions into basic packets, sealing the edges by hand over a burning candle flame.

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Deciphering ‘gold’ What started as a frantic attempt to stay afloat quickly revealed incredibly robust commercial fundamentals. As orders began to trickle in, the couple sent their product to testing laboratories to assess its stability.

The results were a revelation: thanks to the traditional, oil-based preservation technique, the product boasted a natural shelf-life of one full year without any artificial preservatives.

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“When you have a product that people are already in love with, that requires zero cold storage, and can stay stable for a year, it’s like discovering gold,” Monica told LiveMint.

The raw material cost and production expenses hovered around 45%, leaving healthy gross margins that allowed the bootstrapped company to reinvest every single rupee back into scaling operations without relying on venture capital dilution.

From viral spark to a 35% organic repeat rate The brand's initial marketing strategy was born entirely out of organic hustle. Operating on a zero-advertising budget, Monica turned to Instagram, filming raw, behind-the-scenes videos of their daily grind. She wrote honest, deeply personal messages and sent them directly to micro-influencers and regional TV personalities.

The authentic vulnerability struck a chord.

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A Telugu TV actor gave the brand its first major breakthrough by posting unboxing and tasting videos. The endorsement triggered a powerful wave of digital word of mouth. However, while influencer interest gave them a vital initial spark, the true engine of the brand’s multi-crore scale was its fierce customer loyalty.

In an industry where D2C brands burn millions in venture capital to artificially lower Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), Monica and Parth built an automated retention engine. Nearly 50% to 60% of their customers began posting public reviews proactively, without any brand solicitation or automated prompts.

Organically, the brand achieved a massive 35% customer repeat rate—a metric that most venture-backed consumer tech companies struggle to hit. Customers frequently messaged the founders, stating that the meat condiments tasted intensely of home, describing the product lines as a literal “Jar of Love”.

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Path forward By diversifying from their original signature chicken pickle into a highly specialised premium “meat condiment” matrix—including gourmet prawn pickles, mutton pickles, and an intensely popular crab chilli crisp—the brand successfully carved out a highly profitable niche distinct from standard commercial FMCG lines.

Though the brand recently had to temporarily pause operations due to external, localised commercial leasing and structural real estate friction, the founders remain fiercely optimistic.

“Six years of data prove that our product is an undeniable win,” Monica asserts. “When you have built that level of trust with thousands of loyal customers, the underlying business is indestructible. We will be back up soon, and the ‘Jar of Love’ will continue to scale.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.