Jeh Aerospace inaugurates Hyderabad-based manufacturing facility after securing seed funding worth $ 2.75 million
Jeh Aerospace has opened a manufacturing hub in Hyderabad to provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry. The facility can be extended up to 160,000 sq ft.
Indian startup Jeh Aerospace inaugurated its new aerospace and defence manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The new facility is estimated to be extended up to 1,60,000 sq ft and will provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry, the company said in a statement.