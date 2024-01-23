Indian startup Jeh Aerospace inaugurated its new aerospace and defence manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The new facility is estimated to be extended up to 1,60,000 sq ft and will provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry, the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manufacturing hub has been established by the company after it managed to secure seed funding worth $ 2.75 million from General Catalyst. The startup also raised funding from aerospace industry veterans such as Airbus India's Former CEO and MD Dwarakanath Srinivasan and former President, of Boeing India Pratyush Kumar. General Catalyst is a San Francisco-based leading global venture capital company.

About Jeh Aerospace Jeh Aerospace has been co-founded by Tata Boeing Aerospace ex-Chief Operating Officer Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, ex-senior executive at Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd. It provides ready manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry through its scalable manufacturing facilities and vetted supplier networks.

Apart from Tata Boeing, Vishal R Sanghavi has also worked with Sikorsky, and Lockheed Martin, and handled large P&L and teams.

The manufacturing facility will help in the transformation of the supply chain experience for global aerospace customers through vetted supplier networks that meet or exceed global quality standards.

According to Sanghavi, the Hyderabad-based facility goes beyond being a physical space, which will transform the global aerospace and defence supply chain.

The defence manufacturing facility will enhance the industry's capabilities and make its resilience to change by creating a robust supply chain.

The company offers products and services to the global aerospace and defence industry related to manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain management.

