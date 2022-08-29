Jitendra Singh offers seed funding to prospective leather startups and entrepreneurs1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 07:22 PM IST
- Singh said that India's leather industry is offering world-class opportunities for startups and entrepreneurship
BENGALURU :
Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh urged students to look for lucrative career in the upcoming leather start-up ecosystem and also offered seed funding to prospective Start-ups and innovative entrepreneurs from Technology Development Board under Department of Science and Technology.