J&K's new startup policy to boost entrepreneurial spirit in students, women and HNIs. All you need to know
The newly approved policy focuses on boosting entrepreneurship support facilities for students, women, and entrepreneurs. Support will be extended through government, private entities, and high-net-worth individuals to facilitate the setup of startups, an official spokesperson said
The Jammu and Kashmir administration, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on February 23 gave the nod to a fresh startup policy aimed at establishing 2,000 new startups in the Union Territory by 2027, an official spokesperson told PTI.
