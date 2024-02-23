 J&K's new startup policy to boost entrepreneurial spirit in students, women and HNIs. All you need to know | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 14:27:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.00 0.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.60 -0.96%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,421.50 0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.55 -0.88%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 412.30 -0.48%
Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  J&K's new startup policy to boost entrepreneurial spirit in students, women and HNIs. All you need to know
BackBack

J&K's new startup policy to boost entrepreneurial spirit in students, women and HNIs. All you need to know

 Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

The newly approved policy focuses on boosting entrepreneurship support facilities for students, women, and entrepreneurs. Support will be extended through government, private entities, and high-net-worth individuals to facilitate the setup of startups, an official spokesperson said

The Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to establish a Venture Capital Fund of ₹250 crore. (Pixabay)Premium
The Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to establish a Venture Capital Fund of 250 crore. (Pixabay)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on February 23 gave the nod to a fresh startup policy aimed at establishing 2,000 new startups in the Union Territory by 2027, an official spokesperson told PTI.

The newly approved policy focuses on providing entrepreneurship support facilities to students, women, and entrepreneurs. Support will be extended through government, private entities, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) to facilitate the setup of startups, it added.

Here's all you need to know about the revamped startup policy

— The Administrative Council (AC) convened under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the J&K startup policy 2024-27, superseding the policy announced in 2018.

— As part of the initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to establish a Venture Capital Fund of 250 crore. An initial capital injection of up to 25 crore will be infused into the fund.

— The venture capital fund will primarily invest in recognised startups within J&K. Detailed modalities for the fund's creation and usage will be worked out in consultation with the finance department.

— The J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is expected to develop a mechanism for the allotment of land to startups displaying significant growth potential.

— Furthermore, one-time assistance in the form of seed funding, up to 20 lakh (provided in four equal instalments), will be offered to startups recognised by JKEDI. This seed funding support will have a cap of 25 startups per year, aligning with budget constraints and the goal of effectively supporting a manageable number of startups.

— The government aims to establish 2,000 startups over the next three years. While prioritising quantity, the administration emphasises supporting a smaller number of carefully selected startups with seed funding.

— The budgetary allocation for the implementation of the startup policy for three years is set at 39.60 crore.

— To ensure effective implementation, a high-powered committee, led by the chief secretary, will monitor the scheme's progress. Additionally, a task force committee, headed by the administrative secretary of Industries and Commerce, will oversee the day-to-day implementation of the startup policy.

Fulfilling model challenges in the startup sector

The decision to revamp the existing startup policy stems from the administration's commitment to nurturing and inspiring entrepreneurial talent in Jammu and Kashmir, the official told PTI.

Stakeholder consultations by the Industries and Commerce department highlighted the need to strengthen the incubation and acceleration ecosystem for startups, a concern addressed in the updated policy, the official added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 Feb 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App