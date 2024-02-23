The newly approved policy focuses on boosting entrepreneurship support facilities for students, women, and entrepreneurs. Support will be extended through government, private entities, and high-net-worth individuals to facilitate the setup of startups, an official spokesperson said

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on February 23 gave the nod to a fresh startup policy aimed at establishing 2,000 new startups in the Union Territory by 2027, an official spokesperson told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newly approved policy focuses on providing entrepreneurship support facilities to students, women, and entrepreneurs. Support will be extended through government, private entities, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) to facilitate the setup of startups, it added.

Here's all you need to know about the revamped startup policy — The Administrative Council (AC) convened under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the J&K startup policy 2024-27, superseding the policy announced in 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— As part of the initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to establish a Venture Capital Fund of ₹250 crore. An initial capital injection of up to ₹25 crore will be infused into the fund.

— The venture capital fund will primarily invest in recognised startups within J&K. Detailed modalities for the fund's creation and usage will be worked out in consultation with the finance department.

— The J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is expected to develop a mechanism for the allotment of land to startups displaying significant growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Furthermore, one-time assistance in the form of seed funding, up to ₹20 lakh (provided in four equal instalments), will be offered to startups recognised by JKEDI. This seed funding support will have a cap of 25 startups per year, aligning with budget constraints and the goal of effectively supporting a manageable number of startups.

— The government aims to establish 2,000 startups over the next three years. While prioritising quantity, the administration emphasises supporting a smaller number of carefully selected startups with seed funding.

— The budgetary allocation for the implementation of the startup policy for three years is set at ₹39.60 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— To ensure effective implementation, a high-powered committee, led by the chief secretary, will monitor the scheme's progress. Additionally, a task force committee, headed by the administrative secretary of Industries and Commerce, will oversee the day-to-day implementation of the startup policy.

Fulfilling model challenges in the startup sector The decision to revamp the existing startup policy stems from the administration's commitment to nurturing and inspiring entrepreneurial talent in Jammu and Kashmir, the official told PTI.

Stakeholder consultations by the Industries and Commerce department highlighted the need to strengthen the incubation and acceleration ecosystem for startups, a concern addressed in the updated policy, the official added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!