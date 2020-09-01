Apna, an app startup that aims to connect millions of bottom-of-the-pyramid workers to employers amid the devastation of India’s lockdown, has raised $8 million from a clutch of investors. The funding, from new investors Greenoaks Capital, Rocketship VC as well as existing backers Lightspeed India and Sequoia Capital, will help the app expand to more cities, the Indian firm said in a statement published Tuesday. It also wants to grow across verticals such as accounting, customer service and nursing. Currently, Apna is in five cities.The startup, founded by Apple Inc. alum Nirmit Parikh, is a sort of LinkedIn for non-English-speaking, poorer Indians. The app helps first-time internet users access job opportunities by entering their name, age, and skills to generate a virtual “business card" that’s shared with potential employers. Less than a year after its December launch, Apna has 1.2 million users.