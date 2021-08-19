NEW DELHI: Hiration, an AI-powered career platform, Thursday said it has raised Rs21 crore (around $3 million) from Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway and Y Combinator.

Founded in 2017, Hiration leverages technology to aid qualified candidates write effective resumes which are then customised to ensure that they pass through today’s tech-powered candidate review tools and gets in hands of those doing the hiring.

While resume writing, optimisation and design is the core of Hiration’s offering, the platform’s customised flow also supports job seekers through different stages of finding a job, including writing cover letters, creating online portfolios, optimising LinkedIn profiles, and help in prepare for interviews.

The firm claimed it is currently working with scores of existing education players, including institutions like IIT Madras, Stanford University, UpGrad, Pearson, among others. It is likely to use the fresh funding to expand and strengthen product portfolio, among other things.

“While people invest time and money learning the skills for their jobs, they aren’t taught how to excel at the hiring process. We want to offer the same technology to job candidates and offer tools to those who may otherwise have been overlooked because they didn’t have access to the same resources or training," said Anish Raj Sikka, co-founder and chief executive of Hiration.

“Artificial intelligence will have as much if not more impact on our lives than even the internet. Hiration is using AI and ML to help job seekers ...create resumes from scratch with little to no human intervention. Not only are these resumes much easier to create, but they are also in fact better than ones authored by humans since they are built for humans and software alike that are evaluating them for hiring positions. Hiration dreams of helping job seekers in all aspects of their job search process. They also have an impressive roster of world class universities, job boards and companies using their technology," said Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.

Samir Sood, founder of Venture Highway, said while multiple players are solving issues of recruiters, “we have not come across platforms which are focused on candidates and meaningfully solve for the entire candidate employment journey. Hiration is building a uniquely powerful, customised career platform for job seekers which is candidate first and tech-first, starting with an automated resume offering. There are strong tailwinds for this model due to the pandemic. We are very excited to partner with the Hiration team as they continue to disrupt the employment vertical."

