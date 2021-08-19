JobTech firm Hiration raises nearly $3 mn from Prime Venture Partners, others

“Artificial intelligence will have as much if not more impact on our lives than even the internet. Hiration is using AI and ML to help job seekers ...create resumes from scratch with little to no human intervention. Not only are these resumes much easier to create, but they are also in fact better than ones authored by humans since they are built for humans and software alike that are evaluating them for hiring positions. Hiration dreams of helping job seekers in all aspects of their job search process. They also have an impressive roster of world class universities, job boards and companies using their technology," said Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.