New Delhi: JSW Sports, which co-owns the Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals, has partnered with India Accelerator, a business accelerator firm, to mentor start-ups working in the area of sports, sports data, gaming and esports, the sports management company on Friday said.

The two firms will jointly offer a 16-week long accelerator programme to a cohort of five to seven seed-stage start-ups. The program will cover areas such as sports data analysis, wearables and performance, e-sports, stadiums and venues, fan engagement followed by support and funding.

“The sports culture has always been a big crowd puller and a uniting force across the country. With the mindset and widespread acceptance of this vertical, it has grown multi-fold to encompass wider and multiple streams. There are lots of unidentified and unexplored gaps in the products and services, and in making this truly reachable for the masses. This is where innovative start-ups can bring changes," said Ashish Bhatia, founder and managing director of India Accelerator.

The selected start-ups in the programme will gain product and technical support, strategic delivery guidance, opportunities for concept testing, and network-building opportunities. The closure of the programme will involve a demo day attended by corporates, VCs, mentors and other partners, as well as external investors.

The program will also see the appointment of one selection and execution board comprising representatives from both parties. The board will carry out and manage timelines set for screening and sourcing, onboarding and acceleration of start-ups, mentoring board formation to ensure the pre-set growth milestones are met along with marketing and promotion of the vertical, among others.

JSW Sports chief executive, Mustafa Ghouse said, "India has been at the forefront of technological advancements across sectors, and we see huge potential for homegrown players to revolutionise the sports and entertainment space in India and beyond. We are excited about the opportunity to mentor and work with promising start-ups in the cohort."

