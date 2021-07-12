BENGALURU: Jumbotail, a business-to-business marketplace, on Monday said it has expanded to 13 cities across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and nearly fifty smaller towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Ladakh.

Having served around 30,000 kiranas in the Bengaluru region, the startup said it now has a national footprint with presence across key consumption markets.

Jumbotail is investing in supply chain and logistics infrastructure for B2B e-commerce grocery in many cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Mysore, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Punjab, among others.

It is also extending fintech services for small and medium enterprises (SME) lending to kirana stores and sellers in these geographies. The company is hiring across all locations, roles and functions in technology, product, design, decision science, category management, marketing, supply chain planning and design.

“We are building the future of grocery retail in India, bringing together brands and channel partners via our platform, using a highly scalable and low capex business model to create a pan-India distribution reach to millions of kirana stores. We are seeing a huge line up of brands to onboard on our platform. We are rapidly expanding to reach 200,000 kirana outlets in 100+ Tier III and Tier IV towns," said Ashish Jhina, COO and co-founder of Jumbotail.

"We have nearly doubled our FMCG business over the past 4-5 months. Covid has changed retailer behavior permanently and Jumbotail’s technology powered model is scaling at an unprecedented pace," Jhina said.

Jumbotail has seen a 50-100% growth in the number of retailers across categories such as biscuits and snacks, health drinks, tea and coffee, soaps and home care on the platform.

“…During the last quarter, demand for key products continued to skyrocket due to lockdown, and Jumbotail Logistics delivered over 45 million units of FMCG products during the April to June quarter. We are rapidly scaling across multiple geographies and expanding the footprint of our logistics and fulfillment center network across the country to support marketplace expansion. We are also investing heavily in technology, product, design, and decision science to scale in a cost efficient manner," said Aman Agrawal, president, Jumbotail Logistics.

