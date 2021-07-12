Jumbotail steps up expansion, hiring

“…During the last quarter, demand for key products continued to skyrocket due to lockdown, and Jumbotail Logistics delivered over 45 million units of FMCG products during the April to June quarter. We are rapidly scaling across multiple geographies and expanding the footprint of our logistics and fulfillment center network across the country to support marketplace expansion. We are also investing heavily in technology, product, design, and decision science to scale in a cost efficient manner," said Aman Agrawal, president, Jumbotail Logistics.