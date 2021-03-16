Bengaluru: Overseas education platform Leap has raised close to $17 million (or ₹120 crore) as part of its Series B funding round led by Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, with participation from Sequoia Capital India and edutech-focussed venture capital firm, Owl Ventures.

This comes in less than a year after Leap raised $5.5 million led by Sequoia Capital India, taking the total capital raised by the startup to $22.5 million.

The investment marks Jungle Ventures’ first investment in the edtech space.

According to the company, it will use the new capital to expand its product portfolio, as it looks to further strengthen its team across technology and business functions. The company looks to expand geographically and grow its student communities aggressively. It will also establish global offices for institutional partnerships and other business functions, post this funding round.

The two-year old startup provides end-to-end solutions, including counselling, visa services, education loans and other financial products for international students looking to study abroad.

“We are a one stop solution for everything that a study abroad aspirant needs. India has the largest pool of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) educated English speaking graduates and millions of them want global degrees and careers. Our online community helps students evaluate career options, network with seniors and shortlist the best courses. We then use this data to offer personalised test prep, professional counselling services, visa guidance and financial products," said Arnav Kumar, co-founder of Leap.

Leap has helped over 20,000 students in their study abroad journey in the past year and aims to serve 150,000 students in the current year.

The startup’s community of study abroad aspirants has grown to half-a-million profiled members with 200,000 monthly active users who exchanged 9 million chat messages last month alone.

“Leap marks our first investment in the edu-tech space. India is the second-largest market globally for overseas enrolment, and in just a decade overseas higher education annual enrolments from India are up more than 300%. In addition, South East Asian markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia are also large contributors to overseas education. This presents a huge opportunity in an otherwise fragmented landscape," said Amit Anand, founding partner, Jungle Ventures.

Through Leap Finance, the startup provides international education loan product -- offering zero collateral, full cost of study, dollar loans to Indian students pursuing international education in the US. Leap has since expanded the product suite and also expanded to Canada, UK and Australia.

The company now plans to launch a credit card tailored to the needs of international students. Apart from credit products, Leap also offers an international bank account, with zero charges and the lowest forex rates.

“2020 was a tough year for international education with Covid related travel restrictions. We are impressed by the resilience of the Leap team during the last year, where not only have they served hundreds of students with their financing solutions but have also expanded with Leap Scholar providing counselling to thousands of Indian students looking to study abroad," said Ashish Agrawal, principal, Sequoia Capital India.

