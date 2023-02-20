New Delhi: Junglee Games Private Ltd, an online skill-gaming company, has roped in actor Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador for its online rummy platform Junglee Rummy. For this, the company has launched a national campaign ‘Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy’ across television, digital media, OTT, and social media platforms.

Bharat Bhatia, vice president of marketing at the company, said, “With a wealth of experience and expertise in his field, Devgn brings immense trust and credibility to the table. His mastery of his craft and his pan-India recognition make him the perfect brand ambassador for further cementing our position as a trusted rummy platform.“

The campaign, he added, demonstrates the company’s commitment to trust and player safety and shows how Devgn puts his seal of approval on the measures taken by the leading rummy platform to ensure the best and safest rummy experience for all players. The first commercial went live in multiple languages across platforms like TV, digital media, radio, music-streaming platforms, OTT, and cinemas earlier this month.

Devgn said, “I am delighted to be associated with them. The company has been in the online rummy industry for more than a decade now, and it is leading the way with its player-first approach.“

The number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 from 507 million in 2021, said a report by Dentsu titled Gaming Report India 2022 - For the Game.

The report said 46% of gamers in India are women and that overall, real money game revenues currently constitute 57% of market size but future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR. There were 120 million paying users in FY22, which represents a 24% conversion rate.