Junglee Rummy signs Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador
Overall, real money game revenues currently constitute 57% of market size but future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR.
New Delhi: Junglee Games Private Ltd, an online skill-gaming company, has roped in actor Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador for its online rummy platform Junglee Rummy. For this, the company has launched a national campaign ‘Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy’ across television, digital media, OTT, and social media platforms.
