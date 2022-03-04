Junio raises $6 mn in pre-series A round led by UAE-based NB Ventures

Commenting on the funding, Neelesh Bhatnagar of NB Ventures said, “Shankar and Ankit have handled digital payments at scale earlier, and we are very impressed by the traction that Junio has been able to garner in a short time. Junio will cultivate a habit of digital payments among young children and create less dependence on cash. The scope for digital payments by children is immense, and we have barely scraped the surface. New innovative use cases will emerge and Junio , with their superior product and market understanding, is well poised to leverage this."