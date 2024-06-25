Companies
Jupiter found quick success lending to individuals. It now has its eyes on SMEs
Samiksha Goel 6 min read 25 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Summary
- Jupiter registered tremendous growth in its lending business that it began just a year ago, targeting young individuals. It now wants to replicate that success in the SME space.
- The neobank also plans a prepaid cards business this year and is awaiting a licence to launch insurance broking services.
BENGALURU : Jupiter needed about four years to secure regulatory approvals to begin lending, but just a year for credit to account for about 40% of its business. Buoyed by that success, the neobanking startup wants to test the temperature in another high-opportunity territory: lending to small and medium enterprises.
