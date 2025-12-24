Kedaara Capital-backed education firm K-12 Techno Services, which operates Orchids The International School chain, is in discussions to raise $150-200 million in a fresh round, three people familiar with the matter said.
As PE firms return to schools, Kedaara-backed K-12 Techno looks to raise $150-200 million
SummaryThe talks come amid renewed private equity interest in K-12 education, with investors increasingly favouring platform-led consolidation over backing individual school assets
Kedaara Capital-backed education firm K-12 Techno Services, which operates Orchids The International School chain, is in discussions to raise $150-200 million in a fresh round, three people familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More