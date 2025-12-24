As PE firms return to schools, Kedaara-backed K-12 Techno looks to raise $150-200 million

Kedaara Capital-backed education firm K-12 Techno Services, which operates Orchids The International School chain, is in discussions to raise $150-200 million in a fresh round, three people familiar with the matter said.
European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners is evaluating the deal as a lead investor, while others such as ChrysCapital, Warburg Pincus and Permira have held preliminary discussions, the people told Mint.
The proposed transaction is expected to be largely secondary, with a smaller primary component, and could result in a partial exit for early backer Peak XV Partners.
“The discussions have been underway for five to six months, but the final closure is subject to multiple legal, tax and commercial conditions,” the person said, adding that it is likely to close in March-April to account for tax considerations.
If concluded, the proposed round could value K-12 Techno at around $800–900 million, a sharp increase from its last funding of $500-600 million, according to one of the people cited above.
K-12 Techno Services, Peak XV, Permira and Warburg Pincus declined to comment on the story. Queries sent to Vitruvian and ChrysCap between Monday and Tuesday did not elicit a response at the time of publishing.
The talks come amid renewed private equity interest in K-12 education, with investors increasingly favouring platform-led consolidation over backing individual school assets, industry experts said.
Investors are “actively scouting for aggregator platforms that can standardise curriculum, procurement and teacher training across multiple cities,” said Anupam Shukla, partner at law firm Pioneer Legal. Such platforms also make regulatory compliance easier, including adherence to Right to Education (RTE) norms and state-level fee regulations, he added.
Cash-generating education segments like school chains and technology-led models have seen investors return selectively after funding in the sector slowed sharply following the post-covid surge.
Given the fragmented nature of India’s school market, scalability through consolidation is seen as more efficient than owning single assets, Shukla said, noting that private equity investments in education typically flow through for-profit service companies that support schools operated by non-profit trusts.
Recent transactions underscore this trend. Last month, reports said Blackstone was in discussions with Jaipur-based Jayshree Periwal schools to invest $150–200 million. KKR has also recently conducted an internal transfer of portfolio firm Lighthouse Learning, where the PE acquired a controlling stake in 2019, from the current fund to another fund within its umbrella.
Series of deals
K-12 Techno has seen a series of secondary transactions over the past two years. In September 2023, Kedaara Capital invested close to $150 million to buy a stake from Peak XV Partners, valuing the company at about $450–460 million.
In May 2024, Venturi Partners acquired a 5.12% stake for $27 million from Navneet Education, valuing the company at $500-600 million, while Navneet retained a 14–15% stake.
In December last year, the company raised $40 million from Kenro Capital at a similar valuation, Mint had reported.
Founded in 2010 by M. Venkatanarayana, M.S.C. Srikanth and Jai Dcosta, K-12 Techno runs a diversified education platform spanning school management and early learning. Its core business is Orchids The International School. The company also runs a school partnership model under K-12 Techno, early-learning brands SparkleBox and SparkleBox School, and other verticals such as Plufo and Let’s Eduvate.
According to a report published by rating agency Icra in March, the company logged operating revenue of ₹435 crore in FY24, with operating margins improving to 15.6%. Margins expanded further to around 21.7% in the first nine months of FY25, even as revenues are expected to moderate to about ₹400 crore due to a lower contribution from the B2B segment.
K-12 Techno competes with the likes of Lead School, Classplus and others in the education technology space.
The India school market size reached $54.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit $135.6 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2025-2033, market research company IMARC Group said.