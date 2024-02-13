Companies
Kalaari Capital-backed Red.Health struggles to clear salaries
Summary
- There has been no intimation from Red.Health on when the salaries will be credited. December salary was also delayed by two days and was disbursed on 3 January.
Red.Health, an ambulance aggregator backed by Kalaari Capital, has partially delayed January salaries for its staff, with only 50% disbursed so far, according to people aware of the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more