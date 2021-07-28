Kalaari-backed CXXO announces $10 mn seed fund for female founder-CEOs

“India’s startup ecosystem is booming, with 16 new unicorns minted in 2021 alone, taking the total number to 53. However, only one of the unicorns has a woman as its founder CEO. Inclusive growth cannot happen without adequate opportunities for women at the top. More women CEOs need to drive India’s march to a $5 trillion economy for the growth to be inclusive and equitable," CXXO said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}