Karnataka court seeks DGGI reply on Gameskraft plea

In a hearing on Tuesday, a bench led by Justice SR Krishna Kumar observed that it cannot issue a stay on the show cause notice served by the DGGI to Gameskraft, without hearing both parties adequately. The bench noted an appeal from N. Venkatraman, additional solicitor general (ASG) at the Supreme Court, who is representing the DGGI at the Karnataka HC, which highlighted that a stay order on the show cause notice is not imperative since the latter already gives Gameskraft 30 days to respond.