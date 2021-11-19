The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Friday launched the ‘Beyond Bengaluru Startup Grid’, an initiative to tap startups beyond Bengaluru to include clusters of Mangalore, Mysuru, and Hubli.

The aim is to provide network, facilitate market access, mentorship, and investment access for the startups to interact and grow among themselves. KDEM through its industry anchors will enable and extend all the support for its Beyond Bengaluru Startup Grid members.

KDEM is also looking at nurturing the talent for the future needs of the industry. It aims to have 5,000 new companies and startups under the spoke shore strategy to create 10 lakh employment and $10 billion of exports from these clusters.

“We are quite excited to see the momentum is building for the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ mission and industry is responding well to expand to these locations as well encourage the startups to grow in these clusters to reach our aspirational goal of 5,000 startups from these clusters. Startup Grid is a step in that direction," said B.V. Naidu, chairman, KDEM.

Several companies have recently set up global delivery centres in these tier-2 cluster. IBM Corp. and Glowtouch have set up global delivery centres in Mysuru with 250 and 300 employees respectively. iMerit has launched operations in Hubbali with 150 people, validating the Beyond Bengaluru initiative.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.