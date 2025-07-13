Kedaara Capital eyes $200-300 million continuation fund to hold on to some trophy assets
Priyamvada C 13 Jul 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Summary
Kedaara Capital will join the growing list of funds, such as Multiples and ChrysCapital, that closed continuation vehicles over the last year.
MUMBAI : Kedaara Capital, which closed its largest fund at $1.7 billion in 2024, is in talks to raise a $200-300 million continuation fund to keep backing at least two of its trophy assets, according to three people close to the development.
