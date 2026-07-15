Kenro Capital eyes $120-150 million fund to back startup secondaries

Kenro Capital, an investment firm focused on late-stage secondary deals in India and Southeast Asia, is in the final stages of raising a $120-150 million fund from global and domestic investors, as demand for liquidity in private markets gathers pace.
"We have already done our first closing with blue-chip global institutional investors in October last year and are currently in talks to selectively include domestic capital in our final closing," said Norbert Fernandes, co-founding partner at the fund.
“We are in active discussions with institutions, family offices, HNIs and UHNIs for the domestic sleeve and expect to make the final close over the next four to six months.”
Secondary investing has gained momentum in India as both global and domestic investors look to capitalize on the country's expanding private market. The trend is being driven by venture capital and private equity funds nearing the end of their investment life cycles and seeking liquidity to return capital to investors.