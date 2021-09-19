Kerala builds new 2 lakh sq ft campus in Kochi; eyes 15,000 startups by 2026

"Five years ago, there were 300 start-ups in Kerala, but today there are 3,900. At least 35,000 jobs have been created through this. Kerala is moving towards the target of 15,000 start-ups in the next five years. For this, the government is preparing a centralized start-up park system. In addition, Innovation Technology labs and incubators will be set up across the state," said CM Vijayan. The Phase-2 expansion of the Digital Hub will will be in a 3.40 square feet area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}