Khatabook makes its first acquisition through Biz Analyst

“When a kirana orders inventory from suppliers, there are two separate entries being created - one with the retailer and the other with the supplier. Through Biz Analyst’s platform both retailer and manufacturer’s ledger can reconcile automatically, with both parties having visibility to each other's statements, avoiding any slippage. Our vision is to get the Indian supply chain on one platform," said Ravish Naresh, chief executive officer and co-founder, Khatabook in an interaction with Mint.