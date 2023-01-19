KhiladiAdda partners with Rein Games to launch RummyAdda1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM IST
The company will also look at adding other card games like CourtPiece on its platform in the near future.
NEW DELHI: Real money gaming platform KhiladiAdda Tech, owned by Techbeliever Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has partnered with Rein Games Pvt. Ltd. to launch card game rummy on its platform and will call it ‘Rummy Adda’.