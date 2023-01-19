NEW DELHI: Real money gaming platform KhiladiAdda Tech, owned by Techbeliever Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has partnered with Rein Games Pvt. Ltd. to launch card game rummy on its platform and will call it ‘Rummy Adda’.

Rein Games is an online gaming development company specialising in skill-based money games. With this, KhiladAdda said it will have security measures adopted to protect players‘ earnings as well.

It added that rummy is among the oldest card games palyed in the country and is also popular across households. It said the rummy market could potentially reach $1.4 billion by 2024 in India.

Satyam Rastogi, CEO of Techbeliever Technologies, said, “We are excited about the launch of RummyAdda on our platform. It is strategically planned to give an impetus to our growth and portfolio expansion plans that will also add new users to our ever-increasing pool of players and also give users more options and stickiness.“

The company will also look at adding other card games like CourtPiece on its platform in the near future.

Vaibhav Gupta, founder and CEO of Rein Games, said, “We bring in elements in real money gaming, with special focus on key factors of security, robust technology and fair play for all. Partnering with them is exciting as it will expose the game to a robust user base that it boasts of and which will be receptive to more gaming options. It is a step towards making the ecosystem of skill-based money games more strong."

The number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 from 507 million in 2021, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Gaming Report India 2022 - For the Game’. It said that 46% of gamers in India are women and that overall, ‘Real Money Game’ revenues currently constitute 57% of market size but future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR. There were 120 million paying users in FY22, which represents a 24% conversion rate.