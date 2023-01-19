KhiladiAdda partners with Rein Games to launch RummyAdda.

The number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 from 507 million in 2021, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Gaming Report India 2022 - For the Game’. It said that 46% of gamers in India are women and that overall, ‘Real Money Game’ revenues currently constitute 57% of market size but future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR. There were 120 million paying users in FY22, which represents a 24% conversion rate.