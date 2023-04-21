Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Indian sweets brand Khoya raises over 6 crore from Riga Foods, others
Back

Delhi-based Lone Star Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., that runs Indian luxury sweets brand Khoya, has raised 6.15 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by chef Ritu Dalmia’s Riga Foods. Riga is a portfolio company of Max Group’s chairman Analjit Singh’s family office. The round also saw participation from other investors like Priya Paul.

Khoya develops and produces premium traditional mithai and luxury confectionery products and sells direct to customers. Luxury mithais, a relatively new concept introduced about five years ago, can cost anywhere between 20,000-30,000 a kilogram.

The company plans to use the funds for development of new products as well as expansion into new categories of related consumer products. It will expand its retail presence in other metros across India and foray into international markets.

The company competes with Gur Chini, Arq Mithai, Meethi, Bombay Sweet Shop and others and sells its products online and some stores at retail spaces and hotels.

Khoya, the company’s founder Sid Mathur said, was launched in 2016 with the vision to make mithai ‘exciting again’, by using natural ingredients, and each piece is carefully handcrafted, tastefully arranged and beautifully packed. The company said it has clients like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Good Earth, Lexus and others.

Mathur said, “Khoya was a passion project, and we took our time to build it. We dived deep into the history, travelled, searched for ingredients, worked hard on recipe development, and spent months on packaging. The product spoke for itself, and Khoya has grown organically through only reinvestment of profits. With this capital raise, we will be able to take the brand to a new level, expanding our kitchens, teams & distribution both in India as well as internationally."

Co-founder of Riga Foods, Dalmia said: “For me, this brand has always been the benchmark of luxury mithai, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey. With obvious synergies of catering, kitchens and restaurants, we have a head start on this relationship, and can’t wait to see this company grow."

According to industry estimates, the organised Indian sweets and premium gifting market will be around 15,000 crore by 2028.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout