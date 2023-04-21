Indian sweets brand Khoya raises over ₹6 crore from Riga Foods, others1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:28 PM IST
The company plans to use the funds for development of new products as well as expansion into new categories of related consumer products.
Delhi-based Lone Star Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., that runs Indian luxury sweets brand Khoya, has raised ₹6.15 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by chef Ritu Dalmia’s Riga Foods. Riga is a portfolio company of Max Group’s chairman Analjit Singh’s family office. The round also saw participation from other investors like Priya Paul.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×