Indian sweets brand Khoya raises over 6 crore from Riga Foods, others

Mathur said, “Khoya was a passion project, and we took our time to build it. We dived deep into the history, travelled, searched for ingredients, worked hard on recipe development, and spent months on packaging. The product spoke for itself, and Khoya has grown organically through only reinvestment of profits. With this capital raise, we will be able to take the brand to a new level, expanding our kitchens, teams & distribution both in India as well as internationally."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}