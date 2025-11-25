KKR doubles down on Lighthouse Learning alongside PSP Investments

Private equity firm KKR has made a fresh round of investment in Lighthouse Learning, along with new investor PSP Investments.

KKR will retain its majority stake and “continue to play a significant role in driving Lighthouse Learning’s next phase of growth,” the firm said in a statement. The company, however, did not disclose the corpus of investment in this round.

The latest investment will be used by Lighthouse to grow its K-12 and preschool network and strengthen teaching, technology and operational capabilities.

KKR is investing through its Asian Fund IV and other KKR-managed capital.

“Lighthouse Learning has built one of the most trusted education services platforms in India… delighted to continue supporting their mission to expand access to high-quality education,” said Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India private equity at KKR, said.

Founded in 2001, Lighthouse Learning operates over 1,850 preschools and 60 K-12 schools under brands including EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools, and the Heritage group of schools.

It currently serves more than 190,000 students across major metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

The company has expanded its footprint since KKR’s initial investment in 2019 through both organic growth and acquisitions.

KKR acquired a controlling stake in Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International) for approximately $200 million (or ₹1,475 crore) in 2019.

This was KKR's first investment round in the company, made from its Asian Fund III, and it involved picking up a roughly 90-92% stake.

Lighthouse has seven core brands–EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids and Mother's Pet (pre-school segment) and EuroSchool, Billabong High, Centre Point and Heritage Xperiential (K-12 segment).

“Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional learning experiences that prepare students for a rapidly changing world. We are pleased to deepen our relationship with KKR as we enter this next chapter of growth,” said Prajodh Rajan, founder and group CEO of Lighthouse Learning.

