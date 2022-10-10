KKR-backed Livspace sets aside $100 million for acquisitions1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 06:00 AM IST
The move comes after Livspace raised $180 million in a funding round that valued the company at more than $1 billion
Livspace, a home interiors and renovation platform backed by KKR & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is setting aside $100 million for acquisitions to fuel expansion across India, Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East.