KKR-backed Livspace sets aside $100 million for acquisitions

“This is our strategy to expand the market size and the profitability profile of the company," Srivastava said in a joint interview with Ankit Shah, a former Goldman Sachs executive director who joined Livspace as chief strategy officer earlier this year. Its consolidation strategy will help put Livspace “on clear path to profitability for our core business over the next 12 to 18 months," the CEO said.

