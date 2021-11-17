K&L Wellness raises 30 crore from angel investors

BENGALURU : Healthtech company K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised ₹30 crore as part of its seed round from angel investors.

Angel investors participating in the round include Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, K&L Wellness provides therapeutics based health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

The duo also runs a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of healthcare through yoga and meditation. The company will utilize the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter," said Karan Talreja, co-founder of K&L Wellness Technology.

According to the company, the funds raised will be utilized to launch and scale its health tech platform, which looks to drive wellness through science-led personalized solutions. It will also look to expand its team and build a strong and scalable infrastructure.

"We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods such as yoga and meditation as a means for healthcare in future," said Vimal Kedia, managing director, Manjushree Technopack Ltd.

The wellness platform blends ancient therapeutic research with technology to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices, the company said in a statement.

“We’re always on the lookout for exciting ventures to invest in. Providing top notch services in healthcare through therapeutic means is the need of the hour. We resonate with the company’s vision and are bullish on the expansion plans," said Narendra Firodia, founder, Sohamm Group.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.