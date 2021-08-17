Klub raises $20 million in seed funding

“The digital revolution in India has leveled the playing field for local businesses, and we are thrilled to have a front-row seat in this multi trillion-dollar opportunity. We believe that the foundation of a truly great company lies in solid partnerships. We are humbled by the confidence shown in us by our partners – company founders, capital providers, e-commerce and fintech partners, and our investors," said Anurakt Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Klub.