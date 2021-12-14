Klub raises 200 cr for its revenue-based fund Aceler8

Revenue-based financing platform Klub has marked the first close of its revenue-based financing fund -- Aceler8 at ₹200 crore, the company said in a statement.

The fund plans to deploy the entire corpus of ₹200 crore in SaaS (software-as-a-service) and consumer companies, the company said. The fund is looking to invest capital ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹20 crore in digital businesses for their marketing, inventory and capital expenditure spends, the company said.

Aceler8 is a community-backed fund with celebrities, family offices, international investors & tech founders. The fund’s advisory council includes unicorn founders Naveen Tiwari, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, InMobi Group, and Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Meesho, alongside Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder, 9Unicorns, Mitesh Shah, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Credence Family Office, and Ajay Candade, ex-director KKR, the company said.

“Our Revenue Based Financing Fund, Aceler8, is a disruptive addition to our platform in-line with our mission to provide fast, flexible and scalable capital. Klub’s RBF is designed to be complementary to other capital sources for growing digital businesses," said Anurakt Jain, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Klub, operated by Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd.

Klub claims to have facilitated more than 250 investments in digital businesses so far and has a community of more than 5,000 investors.

The company said that a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) company and India’s largest on-demand private driver service provider will be among the first five companies in which Aceler8 will be investing, without giving further details.

Klub said that the D2C segment in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% to $100 billion by 2024-25 (FY25) from $44.6 billion in 2020-21 (FY21). Klub is thus taking on the D2C sector as it feels that access to capital remains an issue at all stages for digital businesses in India.

Klub recently had raised an undisclosed amount from market-bound Northern Arc Capital in a debt financing round. Klub, earlier, had raised ₹20 crore (around $2.7 million) in debt financing from Trifecta Capital. In August, they raised $20 million (around ₹148.6 crore) in a Seed funding round led by 9Unicorns and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and joined by Alter Global and GMO Venture Partners.

Founded in 2019 by Jain and Ishita Verma, Klub provides flexible growth capital against future receivables, ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹30 crore, with zero equity dilution or personal guarantees.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.