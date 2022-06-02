Kolkata: Now get liquor delivered in 10 minutes as this startup launches delivery service2 min read . 12:14 PM IST
- The service was launched in the eastern metropolis after approval from the West Bengal State Excise Department, the statement said
In a first, a startup from Hyderabad has launched a 10 minute express delivery service of liquor in Kolkata.
Online liquor delivery is already offered by several companies but none have the 10-minute service so far, it said. In a statement, Booozie, the flagship brand of Innovent Technologies Private Limited, claimed it is India's first 10-minute liquor delivery platform.
"Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behaviour and order patterns," it said.
Innovent Technologies said it has created a B2B logistics management platform, which will optimise the delivery costs thereby making Booozie an affordable platform.
"We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in the consumer demand and current supply in the market.
"With the advent of cutting edge technologies and Booozie's commitment to responsible drinking, most of the apprehensions associated with liquor delivery such as delivery to under-age persons, adulteration, excessive consumption etc. have been addressed," said Booozie co-founder and CEO Vivekanand Balijepalli.
The statrup in its LinkedIn page has mentioned,"Our mission is to leverage technology to build a community of like minded people who enjoy drinking and socializing over their common passion. We are a platform that brings users and businesses into an ecosystem of online and offline social experiences around alcohol to create awareness and accessibility."
"We use deep consumer research to understand customer needs, social behavior around alcohol and try to solve using technology to build a sustainable and responsible drinking experience for our users," it further added.
Meanwhile, about 81% consumers in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad–cities that currently do not allow alcohol delivery–said that they would like to use home delivery services.