Kotak Investment Advisors to pause its startup fund, cites falling valuations

Kotak Investment Advisors to pause its startup fund, cites falling valuations2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:45 PM IST
According to experts, the venture capital or private markets, private debt market space stood matured in the last year or two compared to what it was five years back and this led to a sense of comfort among many investors
Kotak Investment Advisors (KIA) decided to pause its Kotak India Alternate Allocation Fund, a Fund of Fund (FoF) that was launched last year to invest primarily in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds.
