Kotak Investment Advisors to pause its startup fund, cites falling valuations

Kotak India Alternate Allocation Fund was set up as an Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI regulations. The fund targeted to raise ₹1,500 crore, including a greenshoe option (right to collect more funds than originally planned) of ₹750 crore. The fund’s objective was to diversify across PE/VC funds in multiple sectors, including consumer, technology, healthcare, financials, etc, as well as across multiple stages, from early stage to growth stage and late stage across different vintages. ‘Vintage’ refers to the first year the fund starts investing in companies.