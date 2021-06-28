Krafton invests in Indian video game streaming startup Loco

Livestreaming of games has been popularized globally by the likes of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch in the U.S. and DouYu International Holdings Ltd. and Huya Inc. in China. In India -- which has no legacy of gaming on consoles or desktops -- the genre received a boost during the pandemic, as the hundreds of millions locked indoors turned to their smartphones for entertainment. Krafton’s PUBG Mobile, previously distributed in India by Tencent Holdings Ltd., had been among the most popular games in the country before it was banned last year and is now re-entering the market.

