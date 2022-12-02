KreditBee raises $80 million in Series D round1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 04:28 PM IST
KreditBee will use the funds to diversify its product portfolio and strengthen tech stack to cater to over 400 million middle India population
KreditBee will use the funds to diversify its product portfolio and strengthen tech stack to cater to over 400 million middle India population
Fintech startup KreditBee, on Friday announced that it has raised $80 million as part of its ongoing Series D round from existing investors Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG-backed NewQuest Capital Partners, and Mirae Asset Ventures. The round also saw participation from MUFG Bank.