KredX enters export financing, aims to disburse $2 billion by end of FY23

“KredX has witnessed robust transaction flows via its platform. More than six billion transactions have been processed till date and 40,000+ businesses have increased their capital velocity 25-30 times in a year on an average. We are very excited about our expansion into global trade services and are ecstatic at extending our capability into a larger array of services. We have also partnered with leading financiers in key global markets to create hassle free financing options and more tie-ups are impending," said Manish Kumar, founder and CEO at KredX.