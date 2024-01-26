Krutrim, founded by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is India's first $1 billion AI startup
Indian AI startup Krutrim has become a unicorn after securing $50m in funding, making it the first Indian AI startup with a valuation of $1bn. The company, founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, aims to develop data centers and create servers and super computers for the AI ecosystem.
Krutrim, the AI startup founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal, has gained unicorn status after securing $50 million in funding from investors including Matrix Partners India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message