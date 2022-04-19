KuCoin-backed firms launch $100 million global fund for early-stage NFT projects

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, said: The $100 million creators fund will support NFT creators and projects, which will further consolidate the metaverse infrastructure. We are pleased to see the rapid development of NFTs and their integration with sports, culture, games, celebrities, etc. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane would like to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by supporting more creators to launch their NFTs or projects and creating a more integrated NFT world with a lower barrier to entry for users."